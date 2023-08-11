Pynn, Aylward brothers acquitted of extortion and kidnapping charges

A well-known criminal figure in St. John’s has been acquitted of extortion and kidnapping charges after the case against him and two other people was dropped.
NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.
