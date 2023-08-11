News

Pynn, Aylward brothers acquitted of extortion and kidnapping charges

Posted: August 11, 2023 8:23 pm
A well-known criminal figure in St. John’s has been acquitted of extortion and kidnapping charges after the case against him and two other people was dropped.

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.

