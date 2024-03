The RNC has teamed up with the RCMP and Memorial University’s School of Pharmacy to host a community pill drop.

The public is invited to bring unused or expired medications to RNC Headquarters in St. John’s today between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. for proper disposal.

Accepted medications include; all types of prescriptions, vitamins, antibiotics, EpiPens and narcotics. Medication can be in the form of capsules and tablets, vials, creams and ointments, sachets, or bottles.