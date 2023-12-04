Public Engagement for New Climate Change Action Plans Extended

Since November 1 the Department of Environment and Climate Change has been seeking input from partners, stakeholders, Indigenous Governments and Organizations and the public on the development of two new climate change plans.

The plans are the Climate Change Mitigation Action Plan, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the Climate Change Adaptation Action Plan, to help prepare for and reduce the impacts of climate change.

The public engagement process has been extended to January 7. Feedback is being accepted through an online questionnaire, via email to [email protected] or by mail.