Provincial Government Provides Funding for Radiology Technology

The provincial government has provided $196,000 to Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services to implement radiology technology in two hospitals in central Newfoundland.

The James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre in Gander and the Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre in Grand Falls–Windsor will receive a wire-free, radiation-free system that assists with locating soft-tissue lesions during surgery.

The technology consists of an introducer needle with a preloaded magnetic marker. This technology reduces delays in access to surgery and aids in planning with respect to radiology resources, averts potential adverse outcomes from such a delay, and aids in patient comfort.

Currently, lesions are marked pre-operatively by interventional radiology using a wire to mark targeted areas on the day of surgery. This practice can significantly impact timely access to required surgery for the patient due to logistics and human resource challenges.

This new piece of equipment will allow radiologists and surgeons to locate lesions for removal and limit the removal of soft tissue margins around the lesion.