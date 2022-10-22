Province to provide more information to Hurricane Fiona victims

The province has provided an update regarding hurricane Fiona relief efforts.

Beginning next week, government officials will provide some property owners with information relating to their financial compensation package. The process will continue into the New Year with packages being issued to property owners as they are received and processed through the emergency services division.

Property owners will be contacted directly when their financial compensation package is available for review. The hurricane Fiona response line and email will be active during regular office hours throughout the holiday season.