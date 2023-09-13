Province Seeking Applications for 2025 Canada Summer Games Chefs de Mission and Mission Staff

The Provincial Government has opened applications from individuals who are interested in serving as Team Newfoundland and Labrador’s Chef de Mission, Assistant Chef de Mission and Mission Staff for the 2025 Canada Summer Games.

Those filling these roles, traditionally have a significant sports background, including past Canada Games or other relevant Games experiences.

The Chef de Mission, Assistant Chef(s) de Mission and Mission Staff are appointed by the provincial government to provide planning, leadership and operational support for Team NL, in partnership with Sport Newfoundland and Labrador.

The deadline for Chef Team applications is September 18 and the deadline for Mission Staff applications is October 16. The 2025 Canada Summer Games will be held in St. John’s from August 8 to 24.