Province provides update on its plan to address surgical backlogs

Eight communities in the province are taking steps to reduce the stigma surrounding dementia.

With 10,000 people in the Newfoundland and Labrador living with dementia, the province and Ottawa teamed up to announce $716,000 for the partnering for dementia friendly communities project. The eight communities are Clarenville, Corner Brook, Mary’s Harbour, Placentia, Roddickton, Springdale, Stephenville and Twillingate.

These communities will use the funding to help increase awareness of dementia and support stigma reduction in line with the province’s recently released dementia care action plan.