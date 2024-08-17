Province monitoring Hurricane Ernesto

The Provincial Government is monitoring forecast information on Hurricane Ernesto, which is anticipated to track over or near the eastern portion of the island early next week.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the Environment Canada forecast for the most up-to-date information.

Personal preparedness is critical to success when managing an emergency situation. In addition to visiting the Be Prepared website for emergency best practices and alerts, the public and local governments are reminded to:

Take steps to ensure personal safety during a weather event.

Ensure roads, ditches and drains are clear of debris.

Ensure appropriate provisions for the delivery of services.

Prepare and update emergency plans.

Check NL 511 via the mobile app, visit nl511.ca, or call 511 to check driving condition reports.

Families are encouraged to develop their own emergency plans in advance of anticipated adverse weather. Tips for preparing a plan, as well as items to include in an emergency kit, can be found in the backgrounder.

Information on emergency preparedness for persons with disabilities and their families can be found on the Coalition of Persons with Disabilities NL website and on the federal website for an Emergency Preparedness Guide for People with Disabilities.

Residents are reminded if a major emergency or weather event is deemed imminent, the Provincial Government’s new emergency preparedness webpage will be activated through www.gov.nl.ca.

BACKGROUNDER

Tips for Preparing an Emergency Management Plan and Emergency Kit Checklist

In advance of adverse weather, an emergency plan is encouraged. Some tips include:

Have a basic emergency kit and vehicle emergency kit prepared for at least 72 hours with food, water, batteries, a portable radio, and prescription medications.

A three-day supply of water, food, and clothing for each person, including supplies for family pets.

Copies of documents, such as insurance, driver’s license, passport, etc.

An ample amount of baby supplies, such as formula and diapers.

A supply of medications, medical supplies and other essential personal items.

A supply of pet food and other necessities.

Plan in advance to have your vehicles fueled and to have cash on hand.

Secure loose items, and clear drains and basins.

Trim branches and cut down dead trees.

Be prepared to move inland and go to higher ground.

Stay up-to-date by monitoring forecast information and local news.

A basic emergency kit should contain items to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours to allow emergency workers to focus on those of most urgent need. The kit should include:

Two litres of water per person per day (include small bottles).

Food that won’t spoil, such as canned food, energy bars and dried foods.

Manual can opener.

Wind-up or battery-powered flashlight (and extra batteries).

Wind-up or battery-powered radio (and extra batteries).

First aid kit.

Extra keys for your car and house.

Cash, travellers’ cheques and change.

Important family documents such as identification, insurance and bank records.

For those with children, consider the necessary items to have on hand including formula, bottles, diapers, etc.

For those with pets, consider the necessary items to have on hand including pet food, kennel, etc.

Emergency kits should be stored in a dry place, in an easy to carry container or backpack, and all family members should know where it is located.