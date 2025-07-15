Three people arrested after barricading themselves in Sheshatshiu residence

Three people were arrested on July 14, 2025 after barricading themselves for several hours in a Sheshatshiu residence and refusing to surrender to police.

Shetshatshiu RCMP attended the residence on Monday afternoon at approximately 1:30 p.m. as part of an ongoing investigation into an assault that took place in the community on July 5, 2025.

Police located three suspects — a 33-year-old male, a 22-year-old female and a 15-year-old youth — and arrived at the home to arrest the individuals, however, they refused to exit and barricaded themselves inside.

Officers from the Shetshatshiu and Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP detachments and RCMP Police Dog Services secured the area while negotiations were conducted. Sheshatshiu Community Safety Officers also assisted with traffic control and keeping the public at a safe distance.

The youth exited the residence first and was arrested, while the other two residents remained inside. At 4:20 p.m., police negotiated a peaceful surrender of the remaining residents, who exited and were arrested.

All three were taken into custody and will appear in court today.

The youth faces one charge of assault with a weapon.

The 22-year-old female faces charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and resisting arrest.

The 33-year-old male is charges with two counts of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.