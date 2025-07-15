New ambulatory health hub, urgent care centre to open this fall

The new ambulatory health hub and urgent care centre located at 28 Stavanger Drive (the former Costco building) will open in phases to patients this fall. The first outpatient appointments for health-care services to be offered will be on October 21, 2025.

The first patient/client services relocating from the Health Sciences Centre and St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital to the ambulatory health hub in October are:

Medicine and surgery specialist clinics (including total joint assessment clinic/bariatric optimization clinic, eye clinic, plastic surgery outpatient clinic, endocrine clinic, thrombosis, cardiac diagnostics, and medical imaging (two X-ray machines)

Orthopedics

Audiology

Appointment scheduling (central bookings) and registration

The urgent care centre, which is co-located with the ambulatory health hub, is also scheduled to open on the same day. The urgent care centre will support acute care emergency departments by treating patients presenting with urgent, non-life-threatening medical injuries and illnesses.

Additional outpatient services will be relocated to the site in December. These services are:

Physiotherapy

Blood collection

Occupational therapy

Ultrasound and an additional X-ray machine

Surgery preadmission clinic

Pain clinic (including a fluoroscopy room with dedicated space to provide interventions and infusion therapy for patients with chronic pain)

As well, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is scheduled to open at the site in 2026.

Additional benefits of the new ambulatory health hub include free parking for patients and staff, a dedicated outdoor space for staff, a pharmacy and a coffee shop, both of which will open in early 2026. In addition, work is underway to have a daycare provider at the site.

Some outpatient services will remain at the Health Sciences Centre and St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital including some on-call medicine and surgery specialist clinics. In addition, ear, nose and throat clinics, and rheumatology will remain at St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital.

Patients and clients with questions about their out-patient appointments should contact their health-care provider. NL Health Services will provide more information and updates on the new ambulatory health hub in the months before it opens.