Province announces new physician signing bonus program

The province, in collaboration with NL Health Services, today announced the launch of a Physician Signing Bonus Program. It’s open to physicians who take on positions within NL Health Services, including new Family Care Teams.

Eligibility criteria for signing bonuses under this program includes:

Physicians who are new to practice (in the final three years of a residency program at a Canadian University); or

Physicians new to the province (have lived out of province for a minimum of 24 months); or

Physicians new to working with NL Health Services.

Funding is tiered and dependent on practice location, with $100,000 available to those practicing within the Northeast Avalon and $150,000 available for physicians practicing in rural Newfoundland or Labrador. Full bonuses are available to physicians who agree to practice full-time for five years, with flexible service arrangement options available. Candidates that sign on to work in “difficult-to-fill” positions within the province are eligible to a top-up of an additional $25,000 under this program.

Interested applicants are asked to contact a NL Health Services recruiter in their region to learn more.

“At NL Health Services, physician recruitment is a top priority; one that we have been working very hard to address,” says David Diamond, President and CEO, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services. “Through initiatives such as this, which provide a financial incentive over a longer term, we hope to entice physicians to choose this beautiful province in which to settle and practice on a permanent basis.”