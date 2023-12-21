Province accepting applications from interested ride-sharing operators

The province has taken another step towards bringing ride-sharing operators to Newfoundland and Labrador. Today, the provincial government announced they are now accepting applications from operators interested in offering ride sharing services. Ride sharing providers, like Uber, will have to follow the same provincial rules and safety standards as taxi services in order to operate. Ride share operators can complete the online application on the province’s website.
