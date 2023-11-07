Proposals Invited for Development of Land for Rental Housing

A Request for Expressions of Interest has been issued by the provincial government to invite proposals from industry and not-for-profit stakeholders for the development of land for rental housing.

On Monday the provincial government released an inventory of vacant provincial land in the St. John’s metro region that can be utilized for purpose-built affordable rental housing.

Under a plan announced last month, there was a focus on using available Provincial Government-owned land and buildings for construction or conversion for purpose-built rental housing, including modular.