Progress expected soon in teacher, volleyball coach sex case

With plenty of discussion between lawyers going on behind the scenes, Markus Hicks may make an election and plea at his next court date next month.

Hicks is the teacher and volleyball coach facing more than 150 sexual offences against two dozen young males, including some of his former students. It’s alleged the 33-year-old used fake profiles on various social media accounts to commit the crimes, in many instances, luring the teens to his Paradise home.

Hicks faces 150 charges involving 24 complainants. The charges include sexual assault, child luring, being disguised with intent to commit a crime and possessing child pornography. Since the RNC’s investigation began in August 2023, officers have discovered tens of thousands of videos and images, dating back 15 years. Hicks has been in custody since September 2023.

When Hicks’ case was called in provincial court in St. John’s this morning, he appeared via video link from Bishop’s Falls Corrections Centre. Crown prosecutor Richard Deveau told Judge Paul Noble that he and Hicks’ lawyers, Ellen O’Gorman and Jason Edwards, have a case management meeting scheduled for next week. In that meeting, they hope to iron out any issues in the case and set a plan to move it forward.

O’Gorman said that on Feb. 9, the defence received a significant amount of disclosure, which they’re still reviewing. Deveau said he realizes it’s a lot of information to review and said he has no issue with the defence requesting more time to do that, but added, “the clock is ticking on this matter.” He said he would like a quick turn-around to have the case return to court shortly after the case management meeting.

Lawyers agreed to have the case recalled in court April 4.

The judge asked O’Gorman if she thought the defence would be in a position to enter an election and pleas at Hicks’ next court appearance.

“We’re hoping,” O’Gorman replied.

The case has been high profile since Hicks’ arrest. The RNC has established a dedicated email address — [email protected] — to accept tips connected with the investigation of Hicks. Trauma-informed investigators can also be reached by calling 729-8000 or by contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously.