Progress Continues on the National War Memorial Refurbishment

The refurbishment of the National War Memorial in St. John’s is on its way to completion. Earlier this week, the province marked a significant milestone in the project with the installation of the tomb portion of the Memorial. On July 1, 2024, the repatriated remains of an unknown First World War soldier from what was then known as the Dominion of Newfoundland will be placed in the tomb, a final resting place, here at home.

The remaining work to be completed prior to July 1 includes:

Reinstatement of granite stairs around tomb;

Concrete walkways, stairs, sidewalks and paving stones (work has been ongoing throughout winter);

New granite feature wall;

Ironwork installation (handrails, light pedestals and associated electrical work); and

Completion of site grading, and installation of topsoil, sod, trees and plants.

The tomb cover, which is being made from Nain-sourced Labradorite, will be placed following the July 1 ceremony.

In 2022, the province, in partnership with the Royal Canadian Legion – NL Command, the Government of Canada and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission announced the refurbishment of the Newfoundland National War Memorial, including the incorporation of a tomb, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of its official unveiling in 1924.