News Politics

Premiers wrap up talks on infrastructure, health care and cost of living

By Jodi Cooke
Published on July 12, 2023 at 4:59 pm
Updated on July 12, 2023 8:11 pm

The country’s premiers wrapped up three days of meetings in Winnipeg on Wednesday. Issues ranged from infrastructure to health care and the cost of living. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.

Post Views: 0



video
play-sharp-fill

Scroll to top