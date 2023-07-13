Premiers pitch Trudeau on wants and needs following meetings

- Home
As the country’s premiers head home after three days of joint meetings, now the work begins on presenting next steps to the federal government. NTV’s Jodi Cooke has this report.
As patients and the opposition call for better access to fertility treatments in the province, the MHA for Torngat Mountains says the gaps are even wider for people living in Labrador. NTV’s Bailey Howard tells us more.
From boaters, to swimmers, to salmon anglers, the Upper Humber River is generally a busy area throughout the warm summer months; but the abundance of activity on the river is causing safety concerns in the area. NTV’s Don Bradshaw explains.
A conservation group overseeing numbers of Atlantic salmon say it’s still early in the season, but it looks like the Exploits River is showing normal returns this year. NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports.