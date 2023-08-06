Premier to Make School Transportation Announcement

Premier Andrew Furey will provide an update on school transportation on Monday.

The announcement will take place at Hazelwood Elementary School, 391 Topsail Road at 10:30 a.m.

Premier Furey will be joined by the Honourable Krista Lynn Howell, Minister of Education and the Honourable John G. Abbott, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, as well as representatives from the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, the Francophone School District and the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of School Councils.

NTV News will be there.