Premier stresses importance of role of 5 Wing Goose Bay in Arctic security

As the country’s premiers continue meetings in Winnipeg, one topic that continues to gain traction is Arctic security. Premier Andrew Furey believes the value of 5 Wing Goose Bay can’t be overstated. NTV’s Jodi Cooke has this report.
It’s a number never seen before in this province – at least since records have been kept since the mid-1970s.
According to Statistics Canada numbers released this week, Newfoundland and Labrador’s unemployment rate has dipped below double digits – now sitting at 8.8%.
Newfoundland and Labrador’s unemployment rate fell 1.4 percentage points, from 10.2 per cent in May. Employment in the province increased by over 2,300 positions But the province’s unemployment rate still remains the highest in the country.
The summer months can be hard on food banks in the province. Some see very high demand but not enough donations to match. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has more.
Stephenville Mayor Tom Rose is fending off concerns about the pending sale of the local airport. The deal was first announced in September of 2021, but the purchase has yet to be completed. As NTV’s Don Bradshaw tells us, the mayor is still confident the issues that have stalled the transaction should be resolved in the not-too-distant future.