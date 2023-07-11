News Politics

Premier stresses importance of role of 5 Wing Goose Bay in Arctic security

By Jodi Cooke
Published on July 11, 2023 at 4:39 pm
Updated on July 11, 2023 8:42 pm

As the country’s premiers continue meetings in Winnipeg, one topic that continues to gain traction is Arctic security. Premier Andrew Furey believes the value of 5 Wing Goose Bay can’t be overstated. NTV’s Jodi Cooke has this report.

