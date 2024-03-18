Ports Sign Letter of Intent to Collaborate on Green Hydrogen Transport

Port of Argentia and Hamburg Port Authority signed a Letter of Intent today to collaborate on the export and import of green hydrogen from Canada to Germany. CEO’s Scott Penney, Port of Argentia, and Jens Meier, Hamburg Port Authority (HPA), signed the agreement while attending the Canada-Germany Hydrogen and Ammonia Producer-Offtaker Conference in Hamburg.

The event is part of the implementation of the Canada-Germany Energy Partnership and Hydrogen Alliance committing the two countries to collaboration in the export of clean Canadian hydrogen to Germany.

“This signing strategically aligns both the ports of Argentia and Hamburg to facilitate the development of a hydrogen export/import corridor as we collectively establish our ports as leaders in the global energy transition”, states Port of Argentia CEO Scott Penney. “This LOI confirms our commitment to the principals of the Alliance and in collaboration with Hamburg Port Authority, our ports will solidify our roles in providing energy transportation solutions.”

This LOI supports the Governments of Canada and Germany mandate to establish an energy partnership and foster collaboration aimed at reducing emissions and transitioning to cleaner fuels and a greener economy and supports the joint declaration of intent between Canada and Germany to establish a Canada-Germany Hydrogen Alliance.

In signing this LOI, the Port of Argentia and Hamburg Port Authority will support the initiatives in their respective port area to establish a robust supply chain of green hydrogen derivatives between the two ports.