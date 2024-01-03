Portions of eastern Newfoundland under Winter Storm Watch for Friday into Saturday time frame

ALERT DETAILS AS OF 6:12 AM ON JANUARY 3, 2023
The Environment and Climate Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the following areas:
- St. John’s & vicinity
- The Avalon Peninsula Southeast
- The Avalon Peninsula Southwest
- The Avalon Peninsula North
- The Burin Penisula
- Clarenville & vicinity
- The Bonavista Peninsula
The alert from the Weather Office reads as follows:
Time span: Late Friday morning / early afternoon until Saturday afternoon.
Current details: Significant snowfall with blowing snow is expected.
Total snowfall: 15 to 25 cm, with the higher amounts possible.
Maximum wind gusts: northerly 60 to 80 km/h.
Remarks: Snow is expected to begin Friday morning and become heavy at times by Friday afternoon. Strong northeasterly winds in conjunction with the fresh snowfall will result in poor visibility in blowing snow, especially Friday evening. Conditions will improve during the day Saturday.
Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.
Avoid travel if possible.
Winter Storm Watches are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.
I’ll have full coverage of the inbound snow for you over the next couple of days on NTV.ca, NTV+ and NTV. Be sure to check back for further details and analysis. You can visit the NTV Weather Centre to get the forecast for you area and see our live interactive radar!