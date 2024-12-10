Poor road conditions across Labrador

Roads on the Avalon, central, and south coast are bare and dry with good visibility and a few icy patches. Along the west coast, roads are snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

From western Labrador to Cartwright Junction, roads are snow-packed with icy patches and drifting snow. The road from Cartwright Junction to Red Bay is closed.

The MV Terra Nova will delay departure from Rencontre East until 9:00 a.m. The MV-Marine Coaster III will be running on Monday’s schedule and taking fuel this morning.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264 and PAL Flight 901 are delayed. In Deer Lake Provincial Airlines Flight 901 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.