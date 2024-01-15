Poor driving conditions in some areas this morning

Across the Island, roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy sections on the Great Northern Peninsula and Stephenville and south. Roads are partly snow-covered on Route 330 and 340.

Visibility is poor from Placentia to Branch and Cape Broyle to Chance Cove Park.

Elsewhere, roads are wet with icy sections and fair to good visibility.

Roads in Labrador are mostly snow-covered with icy sections. Visibility is good.

Marine Atlantic is operating on schedule. Provincial ferries are on time.

There are several flight delays and cancellations at the St. John’s International Airport. On the arrival side, PAL Airlines Flight 916 and Air Canada Flight 690 are cancelled and PAL Airlines Flight 902 is delayed. On the departure side, Air Canada Flight 1575 is delayed, PAL Airlines Flight 901 is delayed, PAL Airlines Flight 915 is cancelled, and Air Canada Flight 697 is cancelled.

At Deer Lake Regional Airport, PAL flights 901, 902, and 924 are delayed. PAL Flight 938 is cancelled.

There are no delays at the Gander International Airport.