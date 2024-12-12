Poor driving conditions in Labrador

Roads across Newfoundland are mostly bare and wet with good visibility. The exception is Hampden Junction to Jackson’s Arm where travel is not recommended. Additionally, Roddickton to Plum Point and Trans-Canada Highway to Fleur de Lys are partly ice-covered.

Travel is not recommended across most of Labrador this morning.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning. The MV Kamutik W will arrive in Rigolet at 1:00 p.m. and is on a load-and-go schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264, and PAL Airlines flights 901 and 901 are delayed. In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines flights 901 and 902 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.