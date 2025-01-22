Poor driving conditions across several areas of the province this morning

On the west coast and Northern Peninsula, roads are mostly snow-covered with areas of drifting snow. Travel from Rocky Harbour to Cow Head is not recommended. Roads are partly snow-covered on the Baie Verte Peninsula and Bonavista North.

On the Burin Peninsula, there is poor visibility from Grand Bank to Lord’s Cove to Winterland. Roads on the Avalon Peninsula are mostly snow-covered with fair visibility.

Roads across Labrador are snow-covered with icy sections and drifting snow with fair visibility.

The MV Sound of Islay is out of service and the MV Terra Nova is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 1520 and 1523 are cancelled. Air Canada Flight 698 is delayed. In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.