RNC defends use of shelter-in-place orders

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is defending the recent number of shelter-in-place orders in its jurisdiction. In a statement, Chief Patrick R. Roche says a shelter-in-place order is a decision not made lightly and only made when necessary.

“It has been referenced in recent media coverage that shelter-in-place orders may be a result of a lack of resources, technology, or training. This is completely inaccurate, and quite frankly, irresponsible, and I believe indicative of a lack of understanding of Critical Incident Response and the increase in dangerous crime in this province. This narrative jeopardizes public safety and impacts public confidence in policing.

I want to reassure the residents we serve that where weapons are concerned, particularly firearms, we do not take any chances. Our response is dictated by the information available at the time and any action or direction is an effort to preserve life.”