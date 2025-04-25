RNC appealing for help in identifying graffiti taggers

The RNC is increasing efforts to identify and locate those responsible for large volumes of graffiti across the Northeast Avalon.

This malicious damage is significant with reports of tagging on private properties, including small businesses, residential properties, health services and community support groups. There has also been damage to public property; memorial sites, municipal structures, and signage that has been destroyed by spray paint, and has resulted in thousands of dollars in clean-up costs.

Police say they continue to work with our municipal stakeholders, community leaders, business owners and other partner agencies to hold those responsible accountable for their actions

If you have any information that would lead to the identification of those responsible, please contact 709-729-8000 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).