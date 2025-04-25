RNC lay charges following dog attack in Mount Pearl

The RNC has charged a woman with negligence after a vicious dog attack earlier this year.

The RNC responded to a dog attack in Mount Pearl on Feb. 24 just before 7:30 a.m. A woman sustained serious injuries and required treatment at hospital while two others were able to be safely evacuated from a home by officers.

After more than 24 hours and numerous attempts to sedate the animal due to the risk to safety of responding personnel, the RNC Tactics and Rescue Unit and Police Dog Services, were called upon to enter the home. The dog was sedated and humanely euthanized by a local vet following written consent.

A 37-year-old has been arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and breaches of court orders. The accused has been released to appear in Provincial Court in June.