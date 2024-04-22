Police searching for missing teen Liam Tripp

The RNC is searching for missing person, Liam Tripp, of St. John’s.

The 15-year-old was last seen in the centre city area of St. John’s at approximately 12:30 p.m. yesterday (Thursday, March 14).

TRIPP is described as 6’5” tall, 150 lbs, and has green eyes with light brown hair.

The RNC has concerns for TRIPP’s safety and well-being, and is asking anyone with information pertaining to his whereabouts to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit nlcrimestoppers.com.