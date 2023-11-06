Police searching for man wanted for assault

Police are looking to arrest Kordell Dixon, believed to be on the Northeast Avalon.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, at approximately 4:15 a.m., RNC patrol officers responded to a request for police assistance at a home in Mount Pearl. Responding officers determined that a 25-year-old woman was assaulted after a male gained entry to the residence shortly after 1 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital to obtain medical assistance. The man, who is known to the occupants of the home, had left the area before police arrived. The RNC Criminal Investigation Division was engaged to support the investigation.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, the RNC are searching for 26-year-old Kordell Dixon to effect an arrest on charges of break and enter, sexual assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, failure to comply with a release order, and failure to comply with a family violence protection order. Dixon is believed to be driving a 2010 black Honda Crossover, license plate number: JJJ 946, last seen in the downtown area of St. John’s. Dison is heavy-set and approximately six feet tall with dark hair.

The RNC continues to seek any information to assist the investigation, including any video footage in the area of Topsail Road in Mount Pearl after midnight on Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere.