Police investigating theft of boat and trailer in St. Andrew’s; seeks public’s assistance

Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP is investigating the theft of a boat and boat trailer that occurred in St. Andrew’s between April 1-2. The boat and trailer were parked at a farming property located on the Main Road in St. Andrew’s. The boat is a 2012 18-foot Lund, model SSV16. The trailer is a 2011 ShoreLand’r boat trailer with NL licence plate TGG463.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone having information about this crime or the current location of the stolen property is asked to contact Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP at (709)-695-2149