Police investigating theft at Woodward’s C-Store, seeks assistance identifying suspects

The RCMP is investigating a recent theft of merchandise from Woodward’s C-Store in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify two suspects.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Dec. 18, a man wearing a hood over his head and a pair of sunglasses entered the Tenth Street store while a woman with her hood up held the door open. The man gathered some items from the store and ran out the open door with the woman following behind him. Efforts to locate the two were unsuccessful. The investigation is continuing.