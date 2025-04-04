No injuries following pair of collisions in St. John’s on Friday evening

Two separate collisions a short distance from each other caused significant damage, but resulted in no reported injuries.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Topsail Road and Columbus Drive. Both vehicles involved sustained significant damage.

Roughly twenty minutes later a second collision occurred three kilometres away, at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Old Pennywell Road. Both vehicles involved, once again, sustained significant damage.

No injuries were reported following either collision.

Crews were kept busy attending to several traffic incidents on Friday evening, including crashes on Brier Avenue and Route 2 approaching Fowler’s Road. Weather is believed to have been a contributing factor, as roads quickly became slippery in snowfall and falling temperatures.