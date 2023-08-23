Police investigating fire in restaurant washroom

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are investigating a fire in a restaurant washroom on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a possible structure fire at Harvey’s on Gibson Drive in Mount Pearl at about 9:00 p.m.. When firefighters arrived they found smoke in the restaurant and remnants of a fire in a garbage can in one of the washrooms.

A small fire, deliberately set in a restaurant bathroom, was extinguished by staff before firefighters arrived. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Staff of the establishment had extinguished the flames before crews arrived. Firefighters used a fan to clear smoke from the building, and also ensured there was no fire extension to the nearby wall and ceiling.

The restaurant was evacuated while crews worked. Staff were seen speaking with police, who are investigating the incident.