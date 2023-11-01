Police investigating east end assault in St. John’s

The RNC is seeking information related to an assault which occurred in the east end of St. John’s.

On Tuesday, at approximately 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of McDonald’s restaurant on Torbay Road, at the intersection with Newfoundland Drive. On arrival, officers located two youth, a male and female, with minor physical injuries. It was determined that three individuals had approached them in the parking lot of the restaurant. The suspects then followed the teenagers from the parking lot to the restaurant where a physical altercation ensued. The three suspects fled on foot prior to police arrival.

The RNC Criminal Investigation Division has been engaged to support the investigation and are requesting that anyone with information, or video footage from the area of Newfoundland Drive and Torbay Road between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.