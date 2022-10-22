Police investigate armed robberies on Northeast Avalon

Police are asking for help from the public after multiple armed robberies on the Northeast Avalon.

On Jan. 30,at approximately 10:25 p.m., RNC Operational Patrol Services (OPS) responded to a business on Hamilton Avenue in St. John’s following the report of a robbery. Patrons in the business stated that a man entered the a business carrying a firearm. The man fled the area prior to police arrival.

On Jan. 31 at approximately 12:08 a.m., RNC OPS responded to a business on the C.B.S. Highway following the report of an attempted armed robbery. Reports indicated that a man had approached a business, carrying a firearm, and attempted to gain entry into the business. The man discharged the firearm at a locked door in an unsuccessful attempt to gain entry. The man fled the area prior to police arrival.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

In both of these instances, the suspect fled the area prior to police arrival. Investigators believe these incidents to be connected. The suspect in both incidents is described as a white man, believed to be in his 30s, wearing a red hat and a reflective jacket. The suspect was a driving a dark coloured, four-door, car.

The Investigation is ongoing. The RNC SCU ask that anyone with information, CCTV, dash camera or cell phone footage in the areas around the time of these incidents contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.