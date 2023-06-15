Police arrest man for drug-impaired driving following highway collision

A 58-year-old Mount Pearl man was arrested for drug-impaired driving on Tuesday after RCMP responded to a motor-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Witless Bay Line.



Just before 3:00 p.m. on June 13, police received a report of a transport truck with a trailer in tow that had jackknifed across the westbound lanes of the TCH and ended up in the median.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, who was uninjured, and suspected he was impaired by a drug. He performed poorly on roadside field sobriety testing and was arrested for impaired driving.

At the detachment, the driver completed a drug influence evaluation. Police await the toxicology results to determine if charges of drug-impaired driving are appropriate. The man’s driver’s license has been suspended.

Provincial Highway Enforcement Officers are examining the vehicle and assisting with the investigation, which is continuing at this time.