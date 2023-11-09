Police arrest man after failing to pay taxi fare

On Tuesday evening the RNC were called to a residence in St. John’s when a taxi driver reported a male had fled the taxi without paying and ran into the residence.

When the officers approached the house to investigate; one of the officers observed a male matching the suspect description hiding behind a kitchen appliance changing his clothing.

The officer was familiar with the male suspect and he eventually exited the house to speak with police.

The 33 year old male was arrested for fraudulently obtaining transportation and breach of probation; and was released to appear in court at a later date.