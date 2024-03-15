Police are seeking assistance in locating missing St. John’s teen

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) are asking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Sophia White.

The RNC state that on Friday, March 15, they received a missing person report concerning fourteen year old Sophia White, who was last seen in the centre-city area of St. John’s on Thursday evening, March 14.

White is described as being five feet, four inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in the area of Kenmount Road in St. John’s sometime Thursday evening.

The RNC request that anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Sophia White contact the RNC at 709-729-8000, or Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also provide information anonymouslay on the NL Crime Stoppers website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com