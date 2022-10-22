Places to Go: IndiaGate

About the Author

Michael Connors is the co-anchor of the NTV Evening Newshour and assistant news director. He started his career at The Telegram and joined the NTV News team in 2003 as a general assignment reporter. In 2005, Michael was assigned to the press gallery in the House of Assembly and spent 16 years as NTV’s legislative reporter. He served for six years as president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Press Gallery Association. Michael was promoted to the anchor desk in 2022. He also hosts NTV’s weekly public affairs show, Issues & Answers. Michael has degrees in history from Memorial University of Newfoundland and journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa. He was born St. John’s, where he lives with his wife, Amanda, and their children, Andrew and Dianna.