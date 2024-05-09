News

Photos and Video: Centre-city fire causes extensive damage, displaces resident

Posted: May 9, 2024 2:08 am
By Earl Noble


A fire in the centre of St. John’s late Wednesday evening has caused extensive damage to one home and displaced its resident.

Fire crews were called to a duplex on Hoyles Avenue at about 9:30 p.m.. Dean Foley, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) said they were alerted to the blaze after smoke was seen coming from the eave of the home. When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the roof.

A home on Hoyles Avenue was extensively damaged by fire late Wednesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Crews quickly cut into the roof and attic space of the home in an attempt to find the fire. Several holes were made, both from the inside and outside of the roof area, to get at the flames. It took firefighters over an hour to find and extinguish all hot spots.

Foley stated the home sustained extensive damage as a result of the fire and firefighting efforts. A fire wall between the two adjoining homes prevented the spread of the fire, with the second home sustaining minor smoke damage. There were no injuries reported.

It was the second fire on the property in less than two weeks. On Saturday, April 27, a shed was destroyed by fire, causing damage to the siding of the home, which could be seen as crews battled Wednesday night’s blaze.

The cause of the second fire is under investigation.

video
play-sharp-fill

SJRFD Firefighter Drake Dower cuts into the attic space of a home on Hoyles Ave. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Patrick Sears removes material from the roof of a home on Hoyles Ave. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Drake Dower sprays water and foam through a hole in the roof of a home on Hoyles Ave. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Drake Dower cuts into the ceiling of a home on Hoyles Ave. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Peter Tucker uses a chainsaw to cut through the roof of a home on Hoyles Ave. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Personnel from multiple agencies responded to a house fire on Hoyles Ave. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A home on Hoyles Ave was extensively damaged by fire late Wednesday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters on the scene of a fire in the centre of St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Mark Tobin takes a break while fighting a fire on Hoyles Ave. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Graham Whalen speaks with Firefighter Gerald Murrin at the scene of a fire in the centre of St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Graham Whalen on the scene of a fire in the centre of St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
An unknown firefighter removes his mask at the scene of a fire on Hoyles Ave. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Captain Chris Jefford gives instruction at the scene of a fire in the centre of St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Peter Tucker speaks with another firefighter on the scene of a fire on Hoyles Ave. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Cory Raymond, covered in debris, takes a break while fighting a fire on Hoyles Ave. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Drake Dower rests on the scene of a fire on Hoyles Ave. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters on the scene of a fire on Hoyles Ave. in St. John’s (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters get sprayed down, their gear washed, upon exiting a fire. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Patrick Sears on the roof of a home on Hoyles Ave. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Patrick Sears (left) and Lieutenant Graham Whalen work on a fire on Hoyles Ave. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Post Views: 0

Scroll to top Hide picture