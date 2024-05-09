Photos and Video: Centre-city fire causes extensive damage, displaces resident

A fire in the centre of St. John’s late Wednesday evening has caused extensive damage to one home and displaced its resident.

Fire crews were called to a duplex on Hoyles Avenue at about 9:30 p.m.. Dean Foley, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) said they were alerted to the blaze after smoke was seen coming from the eave of the home. When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the roof.

A home on Hoyles Avenue was extensively damaged by fire late Wednesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Crews quickly cut into the roof and attic space of the home in an attempt to find the fire. Several holes were made, both from the inside and outside of the roof area, to get at the flames. It took firefighters over an hour to find and extinguish all hot spots.

Foley stated the home sustained extensive damage as a result of the fire and firefighting efforts. A fire wall between the two adjoining homes prevented the spread of the fire, with the second home sustaining minor smoke damage. There were no injuries reported.

It was the second fire on the property in less than two weeks. On Saturday, April 27, a shed was destroyed by fire, causing damage to the siding of the home, which could be seen as crews battled Wednesday night’s blaze.

The cause of the second fire is under investigation.

