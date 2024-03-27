Phone Line Launched for Measles Vaccination Inquiries

Due to an increase in measles cases globally, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services recommends that individuals review their measles immunization status and seek updates, as required, particularly before international travel.

To assist with this, individuals in the Eastern-Urban and Eastern-Rural Zones can contact the Vaccine Review Intake Line at 1-877-752-8171 for public inquiries about Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine eligibility and appointment requests.

When calling the Vaccine Review Intake Line, callers are asked to leave a message with their current first, middle and last names, childhood last name, MCP, date of birth, address, and telephone number.

Individuals in the Central, Labrador-Grenfell and Western Zones who have questions about vaccine eligibility and appointment requests are asked to call their local public health clinic/community health office.