Pedestrian sent to hospital following downtown collision

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a car on Duckworth Street on Thursday evening.
At about 9:00 p.m. emergency crews were summoned to the scene, near the top of Solomon’s Lane. Firefighters tended to the pedestrian, who was struck by a westbound sedan, helping the individual to the side of the road until paramedics arrived.
Conscious, alert, and able to walk to the ambulance under their own power, the individual was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. The vehicle sustained moderate damage, with a large portion of the windshield having been impacted.
Duckworth Street was closed between Prescott Street and Cathedral Street as crews worked, and while police investigated.