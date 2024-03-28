Paradise holding by-election next month

The Town of Paradise is holding a by-election for a Councillor position. The by-election will take place on Tuesday, April 30.

The Advanced Polling Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 27.

Paradise operates under an “at-large” system in which its elected officials are chosen to represent the town as a whole.

The Nomination Day for the by-election is Thursday, April 4, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Paradise Town Hall.

In the event of inclement weather conditions on Advance Poll and/or Election Day, voting will be postponed to the subsequent day.