Ottawa and Atlantic provinces make $30 million investment to boost tourism in the region 

The Government of Canada has joined the Atlantic provinces to invest $30 million to boost tourism in the region. The announcement was made this morning at the Quidi Vidi Artisan Studios by Minister of Rural Economic Development and ACOA, Gudie Hutchings, joined by the province’s Minister of Tourism Steve Crocker and Federal Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada.

The investment also signals a resurgence of the Atlantic Canada Agreement of Tourism (ACAT), a partnership between the federal and provincial governments, and provincial tourism associations to position the Atlantic provinces in the competitive global tourism market.

The funding will go towards marketing, expanding year-round-tourism, and encourage visitors from across Canada and around the world to visit Atlantic Canada.