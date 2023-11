PC MHA Loyola O’Driscoll says he’s concerned after learning that 24-hour snow clearing will not be reinstated.

O’Driscoll said, “We have many healthcare employees who travel for work. We have many tradespeople that commute to Argentia, Long Harbour and Come by Chance. These people work 12-hour shifts that often start early and finish late.”

The Liberal government eliminated 24-hour snow clearing in 2016.