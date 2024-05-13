Cape St. Mary’s and Mistaken Point Ecological Reserves Reopen

Another sure sign that summer is on the way is the opening of visitor services at the Cape St. Mary’s Ecological Reserve and the Mistaken Point Ecological Reserve. Both open for the season today.

The hours of operation for the visitor centre at Cape St. Mary’s are Monday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Extended hours at Cape St. Mary’s will begin in June and a public update on those extended hours will be provided at that time.

The hours of operation for the Mistaken Point Interpretation Centre at Mistaken Point are Monday to Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Last year, the Cape St. Mary’s Ecological Reserve recorded 14,280 visitors. Staff at the Mistaken Point Ecological Reserve led 238 guided hikes last year with a total of 2,691 participants.