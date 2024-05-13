Premier and Minister Parsons Attending World Hydrogen Summit and Exhibition

Premier Andrew Furey and Minister Andrew Parsons are attending the World Hydrogen 2024 Summit and Exhibition which takes place in Rotterdam, Netherlands from today until Wednesday.

The summit features government representatives, hydrogen and energy stakeholders, service providers, and hydrogen end-users. The World Hydrogen 2024 Summit is anticipated to have over 15,000 attendees from 130 countries.

Also attending the conference are senior officials from major energy companies, national and regional governments, and companies which operate throughout the hydrogen development chain.