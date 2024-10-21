One man injured in C.B.S. shooting on Sunday

One man was injured after a shooting in Conception Bay South this weekend.

At 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the shooting on Fowler’s Road near the Peacekeepers Way interchange. One man was injured and taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A vehicle was also damaged as a result.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male with a dark complexion in his 50’s. He is possibly 6 feet tall, has a heavy build, and at the time was wearing a black jacket, jeans, and a bike helmet with a clear visor and red and yellow pattern (like flames). He was operating a dual purpose dirt bike that was red in color and had a headlight.

The RNC is appealing to the public for help in identifying the person responsible and is asking those who live in the area to review any video footage (including dash cam) between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators are also looking to speak with the occupants of a Honda Civic that was seen in the area at the time of the offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.