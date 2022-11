Olivia Taylor of Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove has been crowned Miss Achievement Newfoundland and Labrador for 2022-23. The Grade 12 student at St. Kevin’s High School also received the MMSB Environmental Awareness Award and the Dale Carnegie Communications Award. Taylor takes over from Kathleen Murphy, who held the title for three years because of the COVID pandemic.

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill